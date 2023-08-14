 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern
Illinois and west Kentucky to the south and west of a line from
Pinckneyville and Harrisburg Illinois on to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
the watch area overnight into Monday morning. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

US Coast Guard is searching for 4 divers who went missing south of Cape Fear

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard is searching for four divers who went missing south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, on Sunday, authorities said.

The four men went diving from a recreational boat about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around noon and did not resurface, a release from the US Coast Guard said.

Multiple rescue crews are searching for them by boat and aircraft, with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, a HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and several vessels involved in the search, according to the news release.

Crews will continue searching through the night, the release added.

The was search was taking place about 50 miles south of Cape Fear, according to the Coast Guard. Cape Fear is near the southeastern part of North Carolina and is about 70 miles north of Myrtle Beach.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.