Uncertainty looms among Maui residents staying at emergency shelter

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 632 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS FRANKLIN GALLATIN JACKSON PERRY SALINE WILLIAMSON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI PERRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CARBONDALE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST FRANKFORT.