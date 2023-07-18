‘They were disgusted. They were embarrassed’: Police commissioner tells CNN about Gilgo Beach suspect’s family

Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... Strong thunderstorms were moving toward southeast Missouri as of 1020 AM this morning. The storms will enter southeast Missouri between 1115 AM and 1145 AM, with some of the storms possibly reaching southwest Illinois as well. The storms are expected to intensify as the activity enters a more favorable environment for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind is the primary concern. Large hail is also possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and west Kentucky through 4 PM. Stay tuned for updates.