...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The officer shot in the head during a Louisville bank shooting is going home after 109 days in the hospital

Louisville police Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head in an April 10 attack that left five people dead and others injured, police said.

 LMPD

(CNN) — Nickolas Wilt is finally going home after spending over 100 days in the hospital recovering from being shot in the head while responding to a fatal bank shooting in April.

The 26-year-old underwent brain surgery after the shooting and spent roughly a month on a ventilator, police said. By May, Wilt was off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment, while still dealing with pneumonia and “other lung complications,” Louisville police at the time.

After spending most of the spring and summer months in rehab recovering from his injuries at The Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville, he is expected to be discharged Friday.

Wilt, a rookie Louisville police officer, had just graduated from police academy 11 days before the shooting at Old National Bank that left five people dead and others injured.

He was one of the first officers on scene and ran toward the gunfire without hesitating, authorities previously said. Police later shot and killed the gunman.

