 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

The 77 places where extreme heat will break or tie records through Monday

  • 0

(CNN) — A brutal heat wave that baked most of the central and southern US this week will slowly shift its most intense heat southward through the weekend and tie or break dozens of heat records.

On Friday, temperatures could top 100 degrees and records could fall across Texas in places like Dallas, Tyler and Wichita Falls. The heat will only pile on in several locations in the state, including Houston, experiencing their hottest summer to date.

As the heat wave shifts, some southeastern states like Florida and the Carolinas will encounter record-breaking heat, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Jacksonville, Florida, could break records each day from Saturday through Monday.

By early next week, the bulk of the extreme heat will be confined to areas adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico.

Over 3,600 daily high temperature records, and nearly 5,000 daily high minimum temperature records have been broken in the past 30 days, according to data from NOAA. Hundreds of those records fell this week from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast amid even higher heat indexes that topped 130 degrees.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.