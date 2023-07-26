 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Tennessee police officer files federal lawsuit claiming he was denied job over HIV diagnosis

  • 0

(CNN) — A Tennessee police officer has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, claiming “unlawful denial of employment” because of his HIV status, according to the complaint filed Friday in federal court.

The plaintiff, who is a current police officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and only identified as “John Doe,” is challenging the legality of what he describes as Nashville’s policy of not employing someone with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as a police officer. The lawsuit argues the policy constitutes a violation of federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act.

In February 2020, the officer received a job offer from Nashville police on the condition that he pass a medical exam, but when his blood work tested positive for HIV, it was rescinded, according to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the officer’s own HIV viral load is “fully suppressed and un-transmittable, and he poses no threat of transmission to his co-workers or the community at large.”

The lawsuit argues the policy “in effect” categorically bars anyone living with HIV from serving in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, “despite medical advancements that render HIV status irrelevant to a person’s ability to perform the duties of a police officer in any capacity.”

When reached for comment, Allison Bussell, with Nashville’s Metropolitan Department of Law, told CNN they had not been served with the lawsuit as of Wednesday morning, and declined to comment on pending litigation.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.