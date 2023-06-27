 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Tennessee inmate captured while another remains at large after the pair broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

  • 0

(CNN) — Authorities in northwestern Tennessee are asking the public for help locating escaped inmate Ronnie Sharp after he and another man broke out of jail, law enforcement said.

Authorities captured the other escaped inmate, Joshua Harris, Monday evening with the help of a citizen tip, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. Sharp was still at large Monday night.

Sharp, 48, and Harris, 40, were able to flee the Henry County Jail by going through their cell ceiling and then prying open a skylight on the facility’s roof, the sheriff’s office said in an online update.

The pair left the jail in “an unknown direction” and are believed to be responsible for the theft of a white 2006 Chevy truck along Highway 69, the sheriff’s office said.

Before Harris was found, the sheriff’s office cautioned earlier Monday that both men should be considered dangerous and urged the public not to approach them.

Sharp, described as 5 foot 11 inches and 160 pounds, was jailed on several pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Sharp’s last known address is in Hazel, Kentucky, which is immediately across the Tennessee border from Henry County.

Harris is “serving time for violation of (his) sentence but does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information on Sharp’s whereabouts to call their office or a local law enforcement agency.

