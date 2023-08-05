 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect in Orlando police shooting dies in hotel gunfight with officers

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — A gunfight at a Florida hotel between police and a holed-up suspect ended in the man’s death Saturday morning, just hours after he allegedly shot two officers in an earlier encounter that left them in critical condition, authorities say.

The suspect had an “extensive violent and criminal history,” Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said.

The violence began at about 11 p.m. Friday, Smith said, when two officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection with a Miami homicide. During a stop, the suspect shot them, stole another car and fled with police in pursuit.

A manhunt followed.

“After (an) extensive search, officers were able to find the suspect at the Holiday Inn in the 5900 block of Caravan Court,” Smith said. “The SWAT team responded to the hotel at 6 a.m. and was able to safely evacuate the hotel.”

The suspect barricaded himself in a room, according to authorities. Police made several attempts to get him to surrender, but the suspect refused.

“At 8:58, the suspect shot at our SWAT officers multiple times. SWAT officers returned fire striking the suspect,” Smith said. “The suspect is now deceased.”

Earlier Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted, “Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect. The perpetrator must face harsh justice.”

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said earlier in reference to the two officers shot.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.