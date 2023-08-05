 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect in O’Shae Sibley killing charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shae Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said Saturday.

Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song last weekend.

A friend of Sibley’s said the dancer was performing a style of dance called vogueing on July 29 when a group of men shouting anti-gay slurs approached Sibley and his friends, leading to a dispute, according to police.

The friend who witnessed the escalating incident said one man stabbed Sibley, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the NYPD’s detective bureau, said the suspect is the only person who will be charged in relation to the incident at this point. Police arranged his surrender through his attorney on Friday, Kenny said.

The teenager is from Brooklyn and attends a nearby high school, according to Kenny.

Officials did not name the suspect during a news conference Saturday. A spokesperson with the New York City Police Department said he did not know whether the suspect would be charged as an adult.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who also spoke at the news conference, referred to the stabbing as “something that was clearly a hate crime.”

“This is a city where you are free to express yourself, and that expression should never end with any form of violence,” Adams said.

The suspect is being charged with a hate crime “based on the statements from the group in general,” Kenny said.

“You have a lot of anti-gay statements, and a lot of derogatory statements being made – anti-Black – from the group and from the defendant himself,” he said.

Sibley’s funeral will be held Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to an online obituary.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Mark Morales, Emma Tucker and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.