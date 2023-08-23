 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Suspect in hourslong Pittsburgh standoff after deputies tried to evict him is dead, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — The occupant of a home who opened fire when deputies tried to serve an eviction notice is dead after an hourslong standoff, Pittsburgh authorities said Wednesday.

“The subject in this incident was pronounced deceased by @PghEMS at 5:08 p.m. EST,” public safety officials posted Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities said they will hold a media briefing on the situation.

A deputy was injured Wednesday morning when a sheriff’s office detail attempted to serve an eviction notice and was met with gunfire from someone in the home, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

“One of our sergeants, who was leading the detail, sustained a minor non-gunfire related injury while avoiding the incoming gunfire. He is OK,” Manko said.

After the gunfire, police evacuated nearby residents and warned others to stay away from the area.

“Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

A neighbor who was at home across the street from the shooting scene told CNN affiliate WPXI she has bullet holes in her house.

Authorities banged on a door, she said, and “when they went in, I just heard him shoot out. And then it was a barrage of bullets.”

“I … was trying to get down to the basement, but I was holed up in my work office because the bullets were so close,” she told WPXI by phone. “After that, I just was able to make it, crawl down to the basement.”

She said it’s not clear how long she’ll hide. “I’m just hunkering down in this basement in a corner because every time I move, there is just a barrage of bullets just keep firing,” she said.

More than an hour after the standoff started, authorities said they were dealing with a barricade situation.

“Our number one goal is make sure everyone evacuates this area … especially those (who) may be still stuck inside houses like they were this morning,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi told CNN affiliate KDKA.

During his interview, the sound of apparent gunfire could be heard in the background.

“We’re actively working with all emergency crews here on scene to make sure we end this in the safest way possible,” Gagliardi said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but there is only one, Manko said.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the sheriff’s office.

