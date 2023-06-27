Supreme Court clarifies when online harassment can be prosecuted

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Supreme Court clarifies when online harassment can be prosecuted

Supreme Court clarifies when online harassment can be prosecuted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wiped away a lower court decision upholding the stalking conviction of a Colorado man who sent hundreds of messages to a woman over Facebook.

 Alex Brandon/AP

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wiped away a lower court decision upholding the stalking conviction of a Colorado man who sent hundreds of messages to a woman over Facebook.

The justices said the court had used the wrong standard in convicting the man and sent the case back down with a new test to apply to the case. The justices said it would suffice for prosecutors to show that the speaker was aware that his speech could be viewed as a threat and that the speech was reckless, even if not intentionally threatening.

The court’s move could worry those working to combat stalking in the age of social media where the internet has expanded the number of violent threats, enabling activities that include online harassment and intimidation. They fear the court’s standard could raise the bar for the government when trying to prove that a series of messages amounted to a true threat, unprotected by the First Amendment.

While advocates for abused women have pushed the court to protect less such threatening speech, free speech advocates have expressed concern that the court could act too broadly and chill speech that is misunderstood to be a threat.

The case involves a Colorado man, Billy Raymond Counterman, who was convicted of stalking a songwriter, Coles Whalen, after sending her hundreds of direct messages on Facebook.

Whalen found the messages “creepy” especially because they indicated he was surveilling her. She never responded, but instead, repeatedly tried to block him on Facebook. But he continued to create new accounts in order to send her messages.

The messages –over a two year period– included:

• “was that you in the white Jeep?”

• “seems like I’m being talked about more than I’m being talked to. This isn’t healthy.”

• “You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you.”

At one point he asked her for a “hot date at Wal-Mart” and another time expressed anger and frustration at her lack of response.

Whalen was so upset she took preventative measures such as hiring extra security and even canceling some of her performances. Ultimately, she filed suit, and Counterman was found guilty of stalking and sentenced to four and a half years in prison. But his lawyers argued that the conviction violated his free speech rights.

The Supreme Court has defined “true threats” – those that are unprotected by the First Amendment – as statements by which the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence. The speaker need not carry out the act.

But lower courts have been divided over whether the government must demonstrate that the speaker knew the threatening nature of the speech. Some courts have said it’s enough that a “reasonable person” recognized the threat.

John Elwood, a lawyer for Counterman, argued that his client’s speech was protected by the Constitution’s Free Speech Clause and said the justices should insist on a standard that “considers the speaker’s intent” in order to “avoid criminalizing inevitable misunderstandings.” He said that Counterman suffers from mental illness and did not understand his messages to be threatening.

“The bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment is that the government may not prohibit expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable,” Elwood said.

Colorado defended its stalking law, stressing that it protects victims from “intrusive, threatening, and escalating course of conduct characteristic of stalking.”

Colorado Attorney General Philip J. Weiser argued that Whalen had dedicated her life to making music and after years of unwanted messages, her dream “ended” and her mental health deteriorated.

This story has been updated with additional details.

