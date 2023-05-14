 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
224 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             PERRY
SALINE                WAYNE                 WHITE
WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, CARBONDALE, CARMI, FAIRFIELD,
GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, MCLEANSBORO, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

St. Louis officials respond to several calls of motorists trapped during flash flooding

Rescue crews in St. Louis, Missouri, are responding to numerous reports of drivers trapped in flood waters Sunday as thousands in the area remain under flash flood warnings.

The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to at least 15 different calls involving vehicles stranded and motorists trapped due to flood waters, according to St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Garon Mosby.

Mosby said it wasn't immediately clear how many occupants were inside of the stranded vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for over over 480,000 people in St. Louis and parts of Illinois until 9:45 p.m. CDT, warning that people should "move immediately to higher ground."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

