Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Weather Alert

Search on for remaining ‘dangerous’ escapee after 4 break out of Colorado jail

(CNN) — Police are looking for one “dangerous” man who remains on the loose after four inmates escaped from a Colorado jail, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Mark Fox, who escaped from the Bent County jail with three others. The sheriff’s office did not say when or how they escaped. Two of them were caught and were back in custody Tuesday, it said.

A third inmate, 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez, was found dead of a possible drug overdose in neighboring Pueblo County, according to authorities.

Fox is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He is considered dangerous, police said.

The Bent County jail is in Las Animas, almost 200 miles southeast of Denver. The sheriff’s office is working with the Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office to search for Fox, it said.

A number of prison or jail escapes this summer have left authorities scrambling to find the escapees.

Michael Burham, a 34-year-old murder suspect with survivalist skills, escaped a Pennsyvlania prison this month, setting off a widespread manhunt before his capture. Last week, an inmate in Alabama was on the run for a day before being found and returned to custody. On Friday, a prisoner being transported from Colorado to Texas on an active warrant briefly escaped custody at Denver International Airport.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Andi Babineau, Sarah Boxer and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.