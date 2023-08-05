 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Search for suspect underway after shooting leaves 2 Orlando officers in critical condition

(CNN) — Two Florida officers are in critical condition Saturday after a shooting Friday night, Orlando Chief Police Chief Eric D. Smith said in a news conference.

At about 11 p.m., the officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection with a Miami homicide, he said. During a stop, the suspect shot them, stole another car and fled with police in pursuit.

The search for the suspects continues, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

