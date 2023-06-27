Race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and their 11-year-old grandson found dead in murder-suicide, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

  • Updated
  • 0
Race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and their 11-year-old grandson found dead in murder-suicide, police say

Jimmie Johnson's in-laws were killed Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to police.

 John Raoux/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The parents and nephew of race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, were killed Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department. A police spokesperson told CNN it was a suspected murder-suicide.

On Monday, police received a 911 call from a woman who said “someone” had a gun and then hung up, according to the release.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” the release read. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the release added.

The officers also made announcements for any other person in the home to “come outside.”

“Once enough officers arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence,” the release read.

Authorities identified the people who died as 69-year-old Jack Janway and his wife, 68-year-old Terry Janway, along with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway.

NASCAR issued a statement Tuesday saying, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

The auto racing team Legacy Motor Club announced in a statement Tuesday that Johnson is withdrawing from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the club said.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a longstanding family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” Mayor Marlon Coleman told CNN affiliate KOKI. “It was even more bone-chilling when we found out there were children involved.”

