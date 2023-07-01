Rabid bobcat attacks sleeping camper during youth trip at a Connecticut state park, officials say

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHEASTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christopher, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... West Frankfort, Du Quoin, Christopher, Sesser, Zeigler, Royalton, Elkville, Hurst, Valier, West City, North City, Buckner, Dowell, Orient, Freeman Spur and Bush. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 63 and 69. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH