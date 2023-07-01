Rabid bobcat attacks sleeping camper during youth trip at a Connecticut state park, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHEASTERN
JACKSON AND WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christopher,
moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
West Frankfort, Du Quoin, Christopher, Sesser, Zeigler, Royalton,
Elkville, Hurst, Valier, West City, North City, Buckner, Dowell,
Orient, Freeman Spur and Bush.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 63 and
69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Rabid bobcat attacks sleeping camper during youth trip at a Connecticut state park, officials say

(CNN) — A rabid bobcat attacked a children’s camp leader as he slept in a hammock at a state park, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man was guiding an overnight youth camping expedition at Selden Neck State Park in Lyme, Connecticut, at the time of the attack early Friday, the department said in an email Saturday.

He and two other adults, who are seasonal staff members of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families’ Wilderness School, killed the animal after the attack, authorities said.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Michael Williams, the department’s deputy commissioner, said in a statement to CNN.

The adults were later taken to an area hospital for treatment. None of the other campers had contact with the bobcat, according to the statement.

Their expedition to the island park on the Connecticut River was led by the school, which is “a prevention, intervention and transition program for adolescents from Connecticut,” according to their website. The expeditions range from between one and twenty days, the statement said.

The group was in an authorized area for camping when the attack occurred, Williams said in the statement.

The bobcat’s remains were taken to a state public health laboratory, where the animal tested positive for rabies, according to the statement.

​​Bobcat attacks on humans are extremely rare, according to the department’s website.

The-CNN-Wire

The-CNN-Wire

