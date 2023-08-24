 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says

  • 0

(CNN) — Bray Wyatt, a professional wrestler and former World Wrestling Entertainment champion, died on Thursday, the company announced. He was 36 years old.

WWE did not immediately release the location or cause of death, but said it was unexpected.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, said on social media.

Wyatt became WWE Champion in 2017 and wrestled as multiple characters during his career, including as a member of The Wyatt Family and as a nightmarish masked alter ego called The Fiend.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on social media. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.