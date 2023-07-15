 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Powerball prize jumps to an estimated $900 million after no jackpot winners Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot grand prize grew once again, climbing to a whopping $900 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the estimated $875 million prize Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball was 18.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday – with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million – is the third largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest US lottery jackpot behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion prize won in 2016, the lottery said.

While no one nabbed the grand prize Saturday, three tickets sold in Colorado and Texas matched all five white balls to each win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

There have now been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

If a lucky winner matches all six numbers Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

