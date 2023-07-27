 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police release reconstructed images of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in 3 suitcases along a Florida beach

(CNN) — Police in Florida have released reconstructed photos of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in suitcases along the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach earlier this month.

In total, detectives found three suitcases along Delray Beach, 9 miles north of Boca Raton, filled with human remains – one floating in the water and a short time later, two more at nearby locations along the beach.

Delray Beach police were called to the scene on July 21 after someone reported “seeing something strange in the intracoastal waterway,” they said in an online statement. Authorities believe the victim was murdered sometime between July 17 and July 20.

While details are limited, police say the victim is a White or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, approximately 5’4” tall, who may possibly have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top by the Brazillian brand “Betzabe” with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Police released an artist rendering of what the victim may have looked like, along with images of two of the “unique” suitcases her remains were found in – a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Authorities are asking the public to look at the renderings and for residents who live along the Intercoastal Waterway to check their home video surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.