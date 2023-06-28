Police release body camera footage of officer who fatally shot Texas outlet mall shooter

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Police release body camera footage of officer who fatally shot Texas outlet mall shooter

  • Updated
  • 0
A still from police bodycam at the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

 Allen Police Department

(CNN) — The Allen Police Department released footage Wednesday from the body camera worn by the officer who fatally shot the mass shooter who killed eight people last month at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, started firing an AR-15-style rifle in the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 before making his way through the complex as shoppers and employees ran for cover, authorities said. An Allen police officer on a nearby call responded and fatally shot Garcia.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a statement released Wednesday. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

The video, just over five and a half minutes long, begins with an officer interacting with a family and telling children to remember to wear their seat belts when they hear shots being fired.

The officer quickly responds by calling in for backup as the family hurries away.

“I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall,” the officer is heard saying. “People running.”

The video then shows the officer returning to his vehicle to retrieve a rifle and then running toward the gunfire, warning people to leave.

“Go, go, get moving,” he yelled. “Get out of here!”

As he moves closer to the sound of gunfire, the officer communicates through his radio that there was a mass shooter.

“145, I believe we’ve got a mass shooter,” he said.

The officer could be heard on the video yelling for the shooter to drop his weapon as shots were being fired.

“I’m passing injured,” he said.

Video shows the out-of-breath officer making his way close to the sounds of gunshots when he stops and fires his weapon multiple times.

“Shots fired by police, I got him down,” he said. He continues firing and yells for the shooter to drop the gun.

The officer moves toward the downed shooter, and a second officer says, “He’s dead.”

The footage was released following a grand jury hearing Tuesday where a “no bill” was returned indicating that the use of force by police was justified under Texas law.

The video was edited by police to blur out the faces of civilians and victims, and some language has been removed, according to the statement.

