Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Police K-9 handler who released dog that attacked an unarmed Black man in Ohio has been fired, department says

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — The Circleville, Ohio, police officer who was seen on video releasing a police K-9 on an unarmed Black man has been fired, according to a statement from the department.

“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the police department said in a statement. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”

Rose, 23, was bitten by the police dog on July 4 following a lengthy vehicle pursuit that began as officers attempted to pull over a commercial semi-truck police say failed to stop for an inspection, according to the highway patrol case report and footage released by the agency.

Mayor Don McIlroy on Monday identified the Circleville officer who deployed the dog as Speakman and told CNN he had been placed on paid administrative leave.

The police department’s investigation into the incident included a determination by a use of force review board that determined the agency’s “policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest” of Rose, according to a statement from the department.

“It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures,” the statement added. “The Review Board does not have the authority to recommend discipline.”

Shallow Creek Kennels, the Pennsylvania-based facility that trained the K-9 involved in the incident, said their training and protocols were followed, police said, noting Circleville police send all of its canines to the training facility for evaluation and annual training.

The protocols at Shallow Creek Kennels “are standard for service dogs” used by the US military, Customs and Border Protection, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as police departments across the US and Canada, according to the statement.

