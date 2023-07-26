 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Police in Montana are investigating a report of a noose found near Lyle Lovett’s band’s tour bus

  • 0

(CNN) — Police in Billings, Montana, are investigating after a musician who performs with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band said he found a noose hanging from a light pole near the group’s tour bus.

Band member Charles Rose, who is White, said he found the noose Sunday morning, ahead of the group’s performance in the city that night.

The multi-racial band, led by the Grammy-winning Lovett, is currently on a summer tour, according to its website.

“I just went back out to our bus to get something and saw this hanging a few feet from the bus door. I don’t recall seeing it when we first arrived this morning,” Rose said in a Facebook post that included a picture of a noose. “Scary. Needless to say, I took it down.”

“The Billings Police Department received a report relating to this event, and it is being investigated as a hate incident,” Mayor Bill Cole said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As of Monday afternoon, the Billings Police Department does not have any witnesses to determine who placed the noose on the light pole or what their intention might have been,” Cole’s statement said.

Investigators have so far been unsuccessful in finding any cameras that may have captured the incident, the mayor added.

“We condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community,” Cole said.

CNN has reached out to police and the band for additional comment.

