Police commissioner says more human remains need to be investigated after arrest in Gilgo Beach serial killings cold case. Here’s what we know

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry, south central Jefferson, northern Williamson, northwestern Saline, northeastern Jackson, southwestern Hamilton and Franklin Counties through 415 AM CDT... At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sesser to near Christopher to near Ava. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Rend Lake Area and Sesser around 340 AM CDT. Christopher and Valier around 345 AM CDT. Benton, Zeigler, Elkville and West City around 350 AM CDT. De Soto around 355 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Carbondale, West Frankfort, Johnston City, Royalton, Hurst, Cambria, Herrin, Carterville, Pittsburg, Thompsonville, Marion, Crainville and Energy. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 55 and 83. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH