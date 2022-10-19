 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke rises following an F-35 crash at Hill Air Force Base on Wednesday.

 Courtesy Scott Phillips

A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.

The F-35A Lightning II crashed around 6:15 p.m. local time at the north end of the base's runway, the wing said on social media. No one on the ground was injured, authorities said.

"The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation," Hill Air Force Base tweeted. No further details were available on the pilot's condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated, the wing said.

The pilot was on his way back to Hill Air Force Base from a routine training mission recovery when he ejected from the jet, Colonel Craig Andrle, commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, said at a news conference.

"All of us as pilots take every opportunity we have to mitigate the damage to anything on the ground, so I do know that the pilot made his best effort to avoid any buildings or anything on the ground prior to ejection," Andrle said.

Videos from the scene showed a large plume of smoke coming from the Air Force base after the military plane crashed.

The crash ignited a fire that spread about eight to 10 acres in size, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, authorities said.

Nearby resident Scott Phillips told CNN he saw the plane go down.

"I was at my home .... mowing the lawn and watching the F-35 come in for landing as they do basically every night. We love watching them leave and come home," Phillips said.

"They land generally towards the south as they did today. On approach, one appeared to lose power and dipped too low below the trees. Next thing I saw was fire."

Hill Air Force Base is an Air Force Materiel Command base, according to its website. It is the Air Force's second largest base by population and geographical size.

"Flying military aircraft is a risky business that we all accept when we go do it. And these things happen," Andrle said. "And so tonight, first and foremost, we're thankful that he's okay. He got out of the aircraft. We're thankful that nobody on the ground was injured."

CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.