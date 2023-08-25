Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The pilot of a US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed Thursday night near San Diego has been confirmed dead, according to a statement from the unit. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, 2:52 p.m. ET]

The pilot of a US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed Thursday night near San Diego has been confirmed dead, according to a statement from the unit. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

[Previously published story, 9:44 a.m. ET]

A US military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed late Thursday near San Diego, according to a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, the Marines said Friday in a statement.

The crash site is on US government property in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, “and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” the Marines said.

An investigation into the crash has begun, according to the Marines.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered “the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

