Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Philadelphia police say 1 killed, 8 wounded at a birthday block party shooting

(CNN) — At least nine people were shot – one fatally – at a West Philadelphia birthday block party in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was killed during the shooting, in which police believe more than one gun was used. The man who was killed had gunshot wounds to his face and body, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 1.30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

“We were all standing on the porch. Next thing you know we’re hearing gunshots,” a 22-year-old woman who was not identified told CNN affiliate KYW. “Everybody gets down. We’re running in the house, jumping over people.”

She told KYW one victim, who was shot in the legs, was laying on top of her after they both ducked for cover during the chaos.

When officers arrived, they saw a large crowd of people and found multiple gunshot victims, a Philadelphia police spokesperson told CNN. Authorities have not arrested anyone and have yet to determine what led to the gunfire.

There were more than four dozen shell casings found at the scene, according to police. The number of shooters is unclear, they said.

Six other victims, five women and one man, were transported to Presbyterian Hospital after the shooting and are listed as stable.

Two 17-year-old girls arrived at a hospital Saturday afternoon, according to police. One had a gunshot wound to her lower leg, and another had a wound to her inner thigh, police said.

