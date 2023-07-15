 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Pennsylvania police capture escaped prison inmate on the run for over a week

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Pennsylvania escaped inmate Michael Burham has been captured without incident in a wooded area near Warren, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

A Warren County official tells CNN that they “are preparing an isolation cell at Warren County Jail” for for the escapee but don’t intend to keep him past Sunday. It is unclear where Burham will be transferred to after that.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.