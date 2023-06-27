Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts to the US

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts to the US

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweep across the US border Tuesday, prompting beach closures, warnings about reduced visibility and calls to stay indoors.

Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record with hundreds of wildfires raging across the country – more than 200 of them burning “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The wildfires have led to the highest emissions on record for the country, according to a Tuesday report from Copernicus, a division of the European Union’s space program that’s focused on Earth observation.

As smoke crosses into the US, air quality alerts have been issued for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware and Maryland as well are portions of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are being advised to stay indoors with their air conditioning running or wear N95 masks if they have to be outside.

Chicago and Detroit had the worst air quality in the world Tuesday night. Detroit’s air at one point reached a “very unhealthy”Air Quality Index of 203, before dropping below 200 to the “unhealthy” level, according to IQAir. Chicago registered an Air Quality Index of 175 late Tuesday.

Chicago has asked all residents – especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people and young children – to avoid outdoor activities and protect themselves from exposure.

Chicago Public Schools and camps are also moving activities indoors, city officials said in a news release.

About 11 miles away, Evanston, Illinois, is closing all swimming beaches and canceling a concert Tuesday due to the poor air quality, the city said on Facebook, asking residents to limit outdoor exposure through Wednesday.

Across the state line in Michigan, the Mackinac Bridge stood covered with smoke Tuesday. Drivers were asked to drive slow and with caution due to the reduced visibility on the bridge.

High levels of fine particulate in the air in Michigan could become unhealthy or hazardous for all residents at some points – not just sensitive groups, the state’s health department warned.

“The most protective option when air is unhealthy for you is to stay indoors with air conditioning, reduce strenuous activities and limit outdoor activities. If you have to be outside, N95 masks offer enhanced protection when used according to product instructions,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Indianapolis drivers were also warned about reduced visibility, with the National Weather Service saying to “be prepared for haze that could suddenly reduce visibilities” in some areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York is also expected to see unhealthy levels of smoke return Wednesday and Thursday to some areas – about three weeks after New York City topped the list of the world’s worst air pollution as smoke from the Canadian wildfires wafted south, turning skies orange.

“New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Current projections show the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York State during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state.”

In Ohio, a spokesperson for the Cleveland’s mayor’s office said “what happened in NY a few weeks ago and Chicago today may happen here in Cleveland tomorrow.”

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency issued an air quality advisory, forecasting fine particulate levels in the “Unhealthy” Air Quality Index range.

Wildfire smoke carries particulate matter, or PM2.5 – a tiny but dangerous pollutant that, when inhaled, can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The particulate matter has been linked to a number of health problems including asthma, heart disease and other respiratory illnesses.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.