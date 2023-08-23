 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Ongoing shooting situation erupts in Pittsburgh during attempted eviction, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Ongoing shooting situation erupts in Pittsburgh during attempted eviction, officials say

The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — An “extremely active” shooting situation is ongoing in Pittsburgh after authorities attempted an eviction, city spokesperson Maria Montano said Wednesday.

Shots are “continuing to be fired” after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office tried to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, officials said.

“At this point, there is only one suspect,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid the area.

“Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted late Wednesday morning.

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” the department later posted.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the local sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Holly Yan and Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.