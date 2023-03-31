 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 16.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NATO bans TikTok on devices

  • 0
NATO bans TikTok on devices

NATO has officially banned staffers from downloading the social media app TikTok onto their NATO-provided devices.

 Adobe Stock

NATO has officially banned staffers from downloading the social media app TikTok onto their NATO-provided devices, citing security concerns, according to two NATO officials familiar with the matter.

NATO officials sent a note to staff on Friday morning announcing the ban, the officials said. The note made the ban official, but TikTok was not really usable on NATO-issued devices before, anyway, the officials said, because of internal tech restrictions.

"Cyber security is a top priority for NATO. NATO has robust requirements for determining applications for official business use. TikTok is not accessible on NATO devices," a senior NATO official told CNN.

NATO is the latest governmental body to ban the app over concerns that the Chinese government could have access to TikTok users' data through its Chinese parent company, Bytedance. The US, UK, Norway, European Parliament and other nations have already banned the app from government-issued devices.

TikTok's CEO Shou Chew stressed to US lawmakers earlier this month that the company is completely independent from Beijing, and said that he has "seen no evidence that the Chinese government has access to that data; they have never asked us, we have not provided it."

He added that TikTok is moving its data into the US, to be stored on US soil by the American company Oracle.

"So the risk would be similar to any government going to an American company, asking for data," he said.

Still, western governments remain skeptical.

TikTok should be "ended one way or another," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress earlier this month in a separate hearing, on the same day Chew was testifying. "Clearly, we, the administration and others are seized with the challenge that it poses and are taking action to address it."

CNN has reached out to TikTok for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.