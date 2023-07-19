National Park Service warns about agitated bison during mating after women injured at 2 parks

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HISTORIC FLASH FLOOD EVENT CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION...

Unprecedented flooding continues across portions of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois early this morning, with some
locations setting one day records. Many locations have seen 5 to
10 inches of rain. Many roads are closed. In fact there are too
many to mention. This does include portions of Interstate 69 and
57. Law enforcement and Emergency Management recommends avoiding
travel if possible.

The heaviest of the rain appears to be shifting to the south. But
there is additional shower and thunderstorm activity over eastern
Missouri moving toward the region.

Please share. If you do not need to be out, stay home. Do NOT
drive across a water covered road. Numerous roads are impassable.
A few are washed out especially across Graves County Kentucky.
Homes and businesses are flooded in some areas in west Kentucky.
Flash Flood Warnings and Emergencies remain in effect.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

National Park Service warns about agitated bison during mating after women injured at 2 parks

  • 0

(CNN) — A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, according to the National Park Service.

It’s the second instance of a bison injuring a person in the past week. A bison gored a 47-year-old Arizona woman Monday morning in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

In the wake of the two incidents involving national park guests within days of each other, the National Park Service has issued a warning that bison can be easily agitated during mating season.

“Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season, mid-July through August. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time,” the park service said.

NPS said the exact details of what happened to the Minnesota woman are so far unknown, but the July 15 incident at Painted Canyon is under investigation.

“Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover,” NPS said in a news release.

Park rangers and the Billings County Sheriff and Emergency Medical Services responded to the Painted Canyon Trailhead around 11 a.m. and treated the woman until she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. She was then taken to a hospital in Fargo for “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot,” according to the park service.

The Arizona woman also sustained significant injuries – in her case, to the abdomen and chest – after being gored. She was walking with another person in front of a lodge on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when they saw two bison, Yellow Stone National Park said in a news release.

They turned to walk away from the bison, but one of the animals charged, goring the woman, the release reads.

“Park staff would like to remind visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans,” the park service said.

NPS said national park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards away – the length of two full-sized busses – from large animals such as bison, elk and deer.

“Approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting,” according to the park service. “These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.”

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, the park service said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

