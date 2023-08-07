 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM CDT /6 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds around 15 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 5 PM CDT /6
PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Multiple people killed in a charter bus crash in Pennsylvania

(CNN) — Multiple people were killed when a charter bus collided with a passenger vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 near Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

The bus, which was carrying 45-50 passengers, “flipped on its side and came to final rest on the right berm,” state police said.

“Multiple passengers on the bus are deceased. Multiple people have been transported to Hershey Medical center for varying injuries,” police added.

Police are withholding the names of those killed until the next of kin are notified, officials said.

Lower Paxton Township is about 10 miles east of Harrisburg.

