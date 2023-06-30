More people of color support stricter gun laws than White Americans, report says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

More people of color support stricter gun laws than White Americans, report says

  • 0

(CNN) — While most Americans support stricter gun measures, people of color are more likely to favor them compared to White Americans, a new report says.

The Pew Research Center found Black adults showed the highest support for stricter laws, at 77%, followed by Asian adults at 74% and Hispanic adults at 68%. Meanwhile, 51% of White adults said gun laws should be stricter.

Overall, 58% of Americans said gun laws in the US should be stricter, while nearly a third said they “are about right” and 15% said they should be less strict.

Respondents were also asked about specific policy proposals. About 79% of Americans said they support increasing the minimum age for buying guns to 21 years old, and 64% said they support banning assault-style weapons.

Half of Americans said teachers and school officials should be allowed to carry guns in K-12 schools, the report said.

The study released this week was based on a randomly selected sample of 5,115 people in the US who were interviewed between June 5-11.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden marked one year since he signed into law a bipartisan gun bill – the first major gun safety legislation in decades. The law included $750 million to help states implement and run crisis intervention programs. It also closed the so-called “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence law, went after individuals who sell guns as a primary source of income and haven’t registered as federally licensed firearms dealers and increased funding for school security and mental health programs in schools.

The Biden administration has also implemented two dozen executive actions to try to reduce gun violence. But in the absence of congressional action, the White House has turned its focus to state action to try to reduce gun violence, which has continued to plague the country.

There have been 332 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks gun violence in the United States. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.