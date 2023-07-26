 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Weather Alert

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million after no grand prize winners Tuesday

  • 0

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $910 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to a news release on the Mega Millions website.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and mega ball 25.

The massive prize, which has a $464.2 million lump-sum cash option, will be up for grabs during the next drawing Friday night.

“The jackpot is on the verge of $1 billion, a level it has surpassed four times in the past, most recently last January,” the release said.

If there’s a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

Friday’s drawing will be the 29th in this current roll since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

While there were no jackpot winners Tuesday, two tickets – sold in Texas and Maryland – matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.

The Texas ticket is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier, while the Maryland ticket won the standard $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize that was won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes just days after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

