Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.05 billion, with no top winner in Friday’s drawing

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion after no winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the lottery said.

Friday night’s numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and a Mega Ball of 18.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night – $1.05 billion – would equal the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery said in a news release early Saturday.

A winner of Tuesday’s jackpot could chose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million, the lottery said.

Although no one hit the jackpot Friday, some people scored big prizes.

One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

Four other tickets won $1 million by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Ranked No. 4 on Mega Millions’ list is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Last week, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

