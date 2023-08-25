 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Maui County releases list of nearly 400 people who remain unaccounted for following devastating wildfires

(CNN) — Officials in Maui County, Hawaii, have released a list of nearly 400 people who remain unaccounted for following devastating wildfires on the island this month.

The “validated list” contains 388 names and was put together by the FBI, a Thursday news release from the county said.

It’s a drop from the more than 1,000 people previously believed unaccounted for.

“The number of people who are unaccounted for, which has been ranging between, like, 800 and 1,200, that number is going to decrease very significantly today as the FBI works with all other agencies to unduplicate people that have been reported missing,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a social media post earlier Thursday.

At least 115 people are confirmed dead, officials have said.

The release of the list was “not an easy thing to do,” Police Chief John Pelletier said.

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” Pelletier said in the release. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.