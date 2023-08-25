 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Marathon Petroleum refinery fire in Louisiana under control, evacuation order lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke and flames are pictured rising from a refinery storage tank in Garyville, Louisiana. Residents within a mile of the refinery must temporarily evacuate, according to an email from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

 Jessie Oubre III

(CNN) — Fire crews have contained a large fire at a refinery storage tank in Garyville, Louisiana, about 40 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.

A mandatory evacuation order put in place Friday morning within a two-mile radius around the facility was lifted in the afternoon by St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, according to a statement from the parish.

“The fire is currently under control and has remained within the common containment-dike area of two tanks on the refinery’s property,” the statement said. “Both tanks have sustained damage.”

The statement added an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation said the fire is contained to the refinery’s property, and one firefighter is being evaluated for heat stress.

The “tank itself is not on fire,” said Justin Lawrence, human resources manager for Marathon at a Friday news conference, adding the fire is around the perimeter of a tank.

“The product in the tank is a naphtha product, which is partially refined product that we use it as … components to make gasoline,” Lawrence said. “The tank itself is not on fire; it is the product surrounding the tank.”

Lawrence reiterated, “The fire is not in the tank, it is around the perimeter where the naphtha is pooling.”

“Initially it was kind of a lazy flame and we were putting foam on it to keep the fumes and the fire down to keep it contained,” Lawrence explained. “As it picks up and this morning as the day gets hotter, it did reignite and there’s been spots where it is harder to control.”

CNN has reached out to the St. John the Baptist Parish office of emergency management, fire department, and to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for more information.

“As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact,” Marathon said. “An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.”

The focus now is getting the “fire put out as quickly as possible,” Lawrence said.

