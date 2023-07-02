Man in Texas dies after a headfirst 40-foot dive into a shallow area of a lake, authorities say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, White, and
Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain per hour falling, with repeat heavy rains over
the same areas. Localized flooding is expected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Carterville,
Eldorado, Johnston City, Shawneetown, Norris City,
Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Ridgway, Equality,
Pittsburg, Thompsonville, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, and
Lake Of Egypt Area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Frankfort,
moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Johnston City, Christopher, Rend Lake
Area, Zeigler, West City, North City, Buckner, Orient, Hanaford and
Freeman Spur.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 58 and
75.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Man in Texas dies after a headfirst 40-foot dive into a shallow area of a lake, authorities say

  • 0

(CNN) — A man in eastern Texas who dove about 40 feet from an embankment into a shallow portion of a lake has died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at Lake Gladewater, a 481-acre body of water 20 miles west of Longview, Texas.

At least seven witnesses told police the man, 34, jumped headfirst from the embankment into an approximately 4-foot-deep pool of water, a news release from the Gladewater Police Department stated.

Dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive male in the area, and first responders attempted lifesaving measures when they arrived, according to the release.

People who watched the man’s dive helped pull him out of the water and also tried rendering aid, Gladewater Police said.

The man died from the severity of his injuries despite efforts to save him.

Alcohol may have contributed to the incident, police said.

Lake Gladewater is 30 feet deep at its maximum depth, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The incident happened off the main part of the lake popular among swimmers, and “is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom,” police stated in the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.