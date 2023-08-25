 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to
120.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man in jail for allegedly holding woman captive in makeshift dungeon caught trying to escape cell

(CNN) — The Oregon man arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive in a makeshift cinder block dungeon was caught trying to escape jail, officials said.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, has been in federal custody since his arrest this month and is now charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct, CNN has reported.

Zuberi was arrested after a woman escaped from his Klamath Falls home last month, according to a news release from the FBI field office in Portland. The woman was kidnapped from Seattle and sexually assaulted before being placed in a “makeshift cell” in Zuberi’s garage, investigators said.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity, court documents show.

He was being held at the Jackson County Jail in Medford, Oregon, when according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around “12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a Jackson County maintenance worker outside the building notified deputies that a suspicious noise was coming from inside one of the cells. Deputies responded to investigate and discovered Zuberi standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell.”

Deputies found an improvised tool he was using, and he was sent to a cell with no exterior windows, the release said.

Zuberi’s trail for his federal charges is scheduled to begin on October 17.

