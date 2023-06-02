 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of New Jersey councilwoman denied bond, awaiting extradition warrant

(CNN) — The 28-year-old man charged in the death of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was denied bond and is expected to be extradited following a court appearance in Virginia Friday, the Chesapeake Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said.

Rashid Ali Bynum was charged earlier this week with several counts including first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

A judge ordered a warrant from Virginia Gov. Allen Youngkin to extradite Bynum from Virginia to New Jersey where the shooting occurred, according to video from court provided by CNN affiliate WTKR. Bynum is expected to have an extradition hearing in late June, pending the governor’s warrant, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Dwumfour, the 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was found shot to death in her car in the borough in February.

Bynum had searched the internet for details related to Dwumfour’s church on the day of her murder, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news conference earlier this week.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin spoke directly to the Dwumfour family this week, telling them it was the beginning of the healing process and a sense of justice.

CNN has reached out to Bynum’s attorney for comment.

