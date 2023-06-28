Man charged in sexual assaults of 4 women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass gets indicted on new rape charges

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Man charged in sexual assaults of 4 women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass gets indicted on new rape charges

(CNN) — Matthew Nilo, a Massachusetts man who was charged in the sexual assaults of four women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass, was indicted on new rape charges stemming from “sexual attacks” that happened between 2007 and 2008, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

The charges “stem from five attacks on four women” that happened in the North End neighborhood of Boston, the release said. Nilo’s previous charges related to events that happened around Terminal Street in the Charlestown neighborhood, CNN previously reported.

Nilo now faces additional charges of rape, aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery, the release said.

“The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning,” the release said. “The newly-indicted attacks occurred at the time that Nilo was living in the North End and during the same period as the attacks against women in Charlestown for which Nilo is already charged.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said DNA evidence also played a role in the new charges.

“The cooperation and coordination between our office, the Boston Police Department and the FBI has played a major role in our ability to secure today’s indictments and to give the survivors of these crimes the ability to see their attacker held accountable for his actions,” Hayden said. “This case demonstrates that no attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime.”

Joseph Cataldo, Nilo’s attorney, told CNN in an email Wednesday that his client, “denies all the allegations including the latest charges.”

“You can expect both a legal and factual challenge to the government’s case,” Cataldo added.

Nilo posted a $500,000 bail on June 15, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

His next court appearance, where he’ll be formally charged, is scheduled for July 13 at 9 a.m. ET, according to a court docket.

