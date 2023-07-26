 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Man accused of killing 3 Hispanic men and injuring others faces hate crime charges

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Charles Robert Smith, a White man accused of fatally shooting three and injuring several others last month in Annapolis, Maryland, is now facing hate crime charges, according to a grand jury indictment.  

“An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday, July 21, 2023 charging Charles Robert Smith, age 43, of Annapolis, Maryland, with 42-counts, including three counts of First-Degree Murder and Hate Crimes related to a mass shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, in Annapolis last month,” the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.  

The three victims were identified in June as Hispanic males.

Three of the charges the grand jury returned for Smith were, “motivated in substantial part because of said victim’s national origin,” the indictment said. 

Smith also faces three first-degree murder charges. 

In an email to CNN Wednesday, Melissa Rothstein with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s office said, “We often do not provide comment this early in proceedings, as we are still getting to know the client and learning the facts of the case and are following that approach here.”  

A July 31 court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. has been “Cancelled/Vacated,” according to Smith’s court docket. CNN has reached out to the court for clarification on why the hearing was canceled.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.