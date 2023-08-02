Man accused of firing a gun outside a Jewish school in Memphis faces multiple charges

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT
FOR UNION...NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...WESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN
WILLIAMSON...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...ALEXANDER...EAST CENTRAL
BOLLINGER...NORTHERN SCOTT...SOUTHEASTERN PERRY AND CAPE GIRARDEAU
COUNTIES...

At 1221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Carbondale to near Jonesboro to Chaffee, moving
east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Jackson, Murphysboro, Carterville, Scott
City, Anna, Chaffee, Jonesboro, Benton, Trail Of Tears State Park,
Cobden, Goreville, Dongola, Tamms, Grand Tower, Kelso, Delta,
Gordonville and Altenburg.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 16 and 51.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 82 and 109.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man accused of firing a gun outside a Jewish school in Memphis faces multiple charges

(CNN) — A man accused of firing shots outside a Memphis, Tennessee, Jewish school he was allegedly trying to enter now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect – identified as 33-year-old Joel Alejandro Bowman – unsuccessfully attempted to get into the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday armed with a handgun before opening fire outside and driving away, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

“When he could not gain entry, he fired shots outside the school,” Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said Monday. No one was injured at the school.

When Memphis police officers stopped the suspect in his truck a short time later, he got out with a gun in his hand and was shot by an officer, Crowe said.

Police did not provide details on Bowman’s condition Wednesday. Authorities said he was in critical condition when he was first taken to a nearby hospital.

Bowman has been charged with one count each of criminal attempted second-degree murder; carrying weapons on school property; reckless endangerment; possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony; and assault against a first responder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

As the investigation continues, it’s unclear what motivated the incident.

A spokesperson for the Secure Community Network, an organization that has worked with the school through the Memphis Jewish Federation, previously told CNN that the incident at the academy “was personal in nature.”

The suspect was described as Jewish and a former student of the school, according to US Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents the Memphis area.

In a letter to families, obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ on Monday, the Margolin Hebrew Academy said the suspect tried to enter their school, had a “brief confrontation” with a contract worker and fired two shots from the gun he was carrying, “while retreating from this worker.”

The school issued a statement Tuesday morning, expressing shock over the incident.

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that took place at MHA-FYOS yesterday, and incredibly grateful to God that thanks to our school’s extensive security measure and the swift response by the Memphis Police Department, every is safe,” the statement reads.

“Thank you to the entire Memphis community and our friends around the world for your love and support. We stand united in our commitment to keeping all students and school staff members safe,” the statement added.

