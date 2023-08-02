 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Louisiana public schools now required to display ‘In God We Trust’ in all classrooms

(CNN) — All Louisiana public schools are now required to display the national motto of “In God We Trust” inside of classrooms, under a new law that went into effect on August 1.

The law known as HB8, which was officially signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in June, states that each classroom must have a “minimum requirement of a paper sign” with the religious motto.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Dodie Horton, said to CNN affiliate WVUE, “It doesn’t preach any particular religion at all, but it certainly does recognize a higher power.”

While the “In God We Trust” motto does not reference any one religion, critics of the law fear it will further blur the lines separating church and state, which follows a pattern seen in Southern legislatures in recent years.

“It’s our belief that parents, not school officials, should be responsible for shaping their children’s religious education,” said ACLU of Louisiana advocacy strategist A’Niya Robinson.

The previous law, passed in May of 2018, stated each school must have “In God We Trust” displayed within the building.

“It’s a positive message in this world that throws so many negative things at our children,” Horton said to WVUE.

