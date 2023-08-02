 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Longtime Massachusetts truck driver wins $1 million 3 days after announcing his retirement

  • 0

(CNN) — After being in the trucking industry for more than two decades, a Massachusetts man is heading into retirement with a jackpot of $1 million won just three days after giving notice to his boss.

Sixty-five-year-old Paul Bashaw, a trucker for 20 years, started his week by informing his boss that it was time for him to retire. Three days later, he went to J&J Variety convenience store in West Boylston and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million, according to Massachusetts lottery officials. The golden ticket was part of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game. Odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 1.008 million.

“I told my wife there were three things in life I never thought I’d see happen: the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, getting a hole in one – that happened five years ago – and hitting the Lottery, and now I’ve hit all three,” Bashaw said in a news release.

The former trucker claimed his winnings in the form of a one-time $650,000 cash payment on Friday and finished his last two weeks at work without telling anyone about his good fortune.

Bashaw says he is excited to use some of his winnings to travel during retirement.

West Boylston is located 37 miles from Boston.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.