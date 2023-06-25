 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kansas City shooting leaves 3 people dead and 5 injured

At least eight people were shot, three fatally, on June 25 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(CNN) — At least three people were killed – two men and one woman – and five others were injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. local time, police responded to the scene on 57th St. and Prospect Ave., where preliminary information indicated there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot.

Officers found three people dead, and they later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

No suspects have been apprehended, but police said they are “confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information.”

“If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS,” the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said in a statement.

Police are offering a reward of “up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.”

Police said they are working with Partners for Peace “to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”

