Judge grants request to delay trial in extortion case against Joran van der Sloot

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
tonight for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Judge grants request to delay trial in extortion case against Joran van der Sloot

  • 0
Judge grants request to delay trial in extortion case against Joran van der Sloot

Joran van der Sloot leaves the Challapalca prison in Tacna, Peru, bound for another prison in Lima on June 2, before he was transferred to the US. A judge has granted a motion to delay the trial date in the case against van der Sloot.

 CNNE

(CNN) — A judge has granted a motion to delay the trial date in the case against Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch national accused in the alleged extortion of the mother of Natalee Holloway, the American teenager who disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005.

Van der Sloot’s attorney, federal public defender Kevin Butler, filed the unopposed motion Monday asking for a delay to allow “the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation of trial,” according to court documents.

US Magistrate Judge Gray Borden granted the extension request not to go past October 2. A trial date is expected to be set later, the court order stated.

Van der Sloot, one of the last people seen with the 18-year-old Holloway before she vanished, was indicted in 2010 on federal charges of extortion and wire fraud in connection with a plot to sell information about the whereabouts of Holloway’s remains in exchange for $250,000, according to an indictment filed in the Northern District of Alabama.

He was transferred this month to the US from a prison in Peru, where he was serving a 28-year prison sentence for murder in a separate case.

A not guilty plea in the extortion case was entered June 9 in US federal court on van der Sloot’s behalf. He’s expected to remain in custody at Alabama’s Shelby County Jail, about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, until his trial.

The deadline for pretrial motions and to inform the judge whether van der Sloot intends to plead guilty or go to trial was initially set for July 17.

In his request for a delay, Butler asked the judge for a 30-day continuance of all pretrial deadlines and a continuance of at least 60 days to prepare for trial, court documents stated.

According to the indictment, Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, wired $15,000 to a bank account van der Sloot held in the Netherlands and through an attorney gave him another $10,000 in person. Once he had the initial $25,000, van der Sloot showed the attorney, John Q. Kelly, where Natalee Holloway’s remains allegedly were hidden but later admitted by email the information was “worthless,” the indictment states.

The teenager was last seen 18 years ago with van der Sloot and two other men leaving a nightclub on the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba. Police in Aruba arrested and released van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe multiple times in 2005 and 2007 in connection with Holloway’s disappearance. Attorneys for the men maintained their innocence throughout the investigation.

In December 2007, the Aruban Public Prosecutor’s Office said none of the three would be charged and dropped the cases against them, citing insufficient evidence.

A judge in Alabama signed an order declaring Holloway legally dead five years later.

Last month, Peru agreed to temporarily transfer van der Sloot to face the charges in the US, after which he would be returned to Peru, where he has been serving time for the killing of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, the country’s judiciary said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jean Casarez, Steve Almasy and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.