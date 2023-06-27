Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands

Julian Sands is pictured here in 2013.

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like “24” and movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields,” has been found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel mountains in Southern California in January, investigators announced Tuesday.

He was 65.

“The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

The actor had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mt. Baldy area since he failed to return from a hike on January 13.

Weather conditions had hindered search efforts in the weeks following his disappearance. Officials announced a renewed effort to locate Sands earlier this month.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts in recent days, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy,” according to officials.

Human remains were found in the area where they had been searching for Sands last week.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement to The Guardian at the time.

Sands loved hiking, according to his family.

“When in LA, the Mt Baldy mountain range was his favourite place, he would go there as often as he could,” his brother told UK publication the Craven Herald & Pioneer in January. “Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’ - well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of.”

Sands appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows during his career.

His film credits included movies like “Arachnophobia” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” He also appeared in TV shows including “Smallville,” the Netflix’s television series “What/If” and the Peter Capaldi-led drama “Benediction.”

“The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity,” he told The Guardian in a 2018 profile. “You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn’t allow for emotional maturity. It’s infantilising.”

Sands was married to journalist and author Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he wed in 1990, according to the profile in The Guardian. The couple shared two children.

Sands also had a son from a previous marriage, the profile said.

