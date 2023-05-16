Holy Guacamole, troopers respond to avocados covering portion of interstate

LINCOLN, NE - A vehicle carrying some tasty food on an interstate in Nebraska had an unfortunate spill.
The Nebraska State Patrol posted a photo with a lot of avocados spilled on I-80.
They said said when troopers responded to the scene, avocados were all over the roadway. A semi-tractor trailer was seen in the distance off the road.
"You have guac to be kidding me! Troopers responded to this scene yesterday on I-80 in Lincoln where a load of avocados was lost on the roadway. Troopers unfortunately don’t carry tortilla chips for Interstate Guacamole accidents," the Nebraska State Patrol Facebook post read.
They also said there were no injuries reported in the incident.