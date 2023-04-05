Gun violence in the US has become more lethal, research suggests

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern White, northern Pope, northeastern Johnson, southeastern Williamson, Saline, southeastern Hamilton, Gallatin and southwestern Posey Counties through 145 PM CDT... At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Creal Springs, or 14 miles southwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Carrier Mills around 105 PM CDT. Harrisburg and Eldorado around 115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Equality, Shawneetown and Ridgway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southern, south central and southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH